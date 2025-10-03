City of Osage Beach Repeals Panhandling Ordinance (for now)

The City of Osage Beach no longer has an ordinance against panhandling…at least for right now after the board of aldermen, Thursday night, gave its unanimous approval to an ordinance to repeal what they say was an outdated panhandling ordinance.

The issue came to light in January of 2024 when a homeless couple, Jackie and Brittany Pugh, was stopped from panhandling at the “advice” of a city police officer telling them they could be cited for violating the ordinance.

Since them, the Pugh’s filed a federal lawsuit against Osage Beach claiming they were not in violation of what had been the ordinance at the time. That lawsuit with First Amendment implications also being involved has yet to be settled.

With the ordinance now officially repealed, the city plans to draft another panhandling ordinance which, according to Mayor Michael Harmison when talking with KRMS News, will better fit today’s society.