Gravois Mills Woman Charged with Sexually Abusing and Beating Her Young Child

A 24-year-old woman from Gravois Mills faces several felony counts after allegedly admitting to sexually abusing and beating her young child who’s less than five-years-old.

The probable cause statement filed in Morgan County says deputies and a representative from the Division of Family Services started investigating the allegations after a hotline call was received.

After being picked up and questioned, Ashley Mundt is now formally charged with two counts each of sodomy or attempted sodomy and incest. Mundt is also charged with one count of child abuse or neglect.

Mundt, who also allegedly told investigators that she’s a bad person and was suicidal, is being held for evaluation with bond set at $100,000.