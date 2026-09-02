City Votes to End Airport FBO at Camdenton Memorial-Lake Regional Airport

Thu. Sep 3rd, 2026
It may not have been a very popular decision but the City of Camdenton has voted to end its fix-based operator agreement and transition into city management of Camdenton-Memorial Lake Regional Airport at the end of the year.
After hearing from several at Tuesday’s board of aldermen meeting, mostly in favor of extending a contract with operator Corey Luewerke, the matter came down to a resolution to keep airport operations under an FBO agreement.
Mayor John McNabb with the tiebreaking vote.
The move by the city is being called a financial matter with the projected cost savings to be around $170,000 per year. Once the FBO contract expires at the end of the year, the city will still have to hire staff to run the airport.