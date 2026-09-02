Thu. Sep 3rd, 2026

 

City Votes to End Airport FBO at Camdenton Memorial-Lake Regional Airport

All News RSS Feed Top Stories Wednesday, September 2nd, 2026

It may not have been a very popular decision but the City of Camdenton has voted to end its fix-based operator agreement and transition into city management of Camdenton-Memorial Lake Regional Airport at the end of the year.

After hearing from several at Tuesday’s board of aldermen meeting, mostly in favor of extending a contract with operator Corey Luewerke, the matter came down to a resolution to keep airport operations under an FBO agreement.

      NEWS-09-02-2026 A-CAMD AP

Mayor John McNabb with the tiebreaking vote.

The move by the city is being called a financial matter with the projected cost savings to be around $170,000 per year. Once the FBO contract expires at the end of the year, the city will still have to hire staff to run the airport.

All News RSS Feed Top Stories Wednesday, September 2nd, 2026

Reporter Mike Anthony