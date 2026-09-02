City Votes to End Airport FBO at Camdenton Memorial-Lake Regional Airport

It may not have been a very popular decision but the City of Camdenton has voted to end its fix-based operator agreement and transition into city management of Camdenton-Memorial Lake Regional Airport at the end of the year.

After hearing from several at Tuesday’s board of aldermen meeting, mostly in favor of extending a contract with operator Corey Luewerke, the matter came down to a resolution to keep airport operations under an FBO agreement.

NEWS-09-02-2026 A-CAMD AP

Mayor John McNabb with the tiebreaking vote.

The move by the city is being called a financial matter with the projected cost savings to be around $170,000 per year. Once the FBO contract expires at the end of the year, the city will still have to hire staff to run the airport.