Parts of Lake Area Included in President Trumps Approval of a Major Disaster Declaration Request

The lake area is represented in President Trump’s approval of a request for a major disaster declaration for nine counties heavily impacted by historic flash flooding and severe storms July 9th through the 11th.

Counties included in the disaster declaration are: Morgan, Bollinger, Crawford, Iron, Madison, Reynolds, Ripley, Washington, and Wayne.

The President’s approval makes the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Public Assistance program available to local governments and qualifying nonprofits for the repair and restoration of damaged roads, bridges, and other public infrastructure as well as the reimbursement of emergency response costs.