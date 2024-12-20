Claudette Carnett Remains As ON Gaming Board Chair

The Osage Nation making an announcement ahead of the Holidays.

Officials reporting that Claudette Carnett will continue to serve as the Osage Nation Gaming Enterprise Board Chair for a second consecutive year.

At the board’s most recent meeting, the annual board officer elections were held with the members Claudette Carnett, Bruce Pollock, Holli Wells and Amy Tallchief.

Carnett received a unanimous vote to retain the chair, while Holli Wells as Vice Chair and Bruce Pollock as Secretary also received uniramous votes.

The board officers will serve for the remainder of the Nation’s current 2025 fiscal year, in which includes their continued efforts to build a Missouri Casino on the Nation-owned land here in Lake Ozark, the former Quality Inn & Denny’s.

The Nation did submit a land-into-trust application to the U.S. Department of Interior for the gaming purposes, which still needs federal approval and a sign-off from Missouri’s Governor.