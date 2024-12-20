Missouri Beekeepers Work Towards Adding Specialized License Plate

The Missouri State Beekeepers Association is hoping to get the buzz out about your chance to support pollinators and other beekeeping activities across the state.

Clayton Lee, past president and historian for the association, says an effort is underway to introduce a “Bee Friendly” specialty license plate.

Proceeds from applying for a “Bee Friendly” plate are earmarked to go toward different initiatives such as workshops, mentoring programs and research for local beekeepers and related programs, as well as raising awareness about the roles that bees play in the ecosystem.

The new “Bee Friendly” license plate is limited to the first 200 applicants.