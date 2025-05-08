Lake Ozark Man Arrested on Child-Related Sex Charges

A 30-year-old Lake Ozark man faces a class-A felony charge of sexual exploitation of a minor child and a class-D felony for possession of child pornography.

A probable cause statement filed in the Camden County Courthouse alleges that Zachery Gramm had touched and taken a picture focused on the genitalia of the victim who was interviewed by Kids Harbor about the incident.

Gramm initially denied the allegations before admitting to them.

Gramm is being held without bond in the Camden County Jail.