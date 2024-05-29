Highway Patrol Releases Final Numbers From Holiday Weekend

Statewide numbers reported by the highway patrol, for the most part, were down over the Memorial Day Holiday weekend.

Captain Dusty Hoffman says seven people died and 161 others were injured in 275 traffic accidents investigated by the patrol.

There were also 128 people arrested for alleged drunk driving and six people for drunken boating.

There were also seven water-related incidents resulting in seven injuries.

Here in the lake area, there were at least five traffic crashes which resulted in one fatality, four incidents on the water and at least nine people arrested on the water…all but one being alcohol-related.