Climax Springs Teenager and a Camdenton Woman Among Four Killed in Vernon County Accident

Four people are dead including a Climax Springs teenager and a 21-year-old from Camdenton in a two-vehicle crash on Hwy-54 south of Walker in Vernon County.

The highway patrol says it happened around 8:00 Friday night when a car driven by a 49-year-old man from Camdenton failed to stop at a stop sign and was hit by an S-U-V driven by a 38-year-old man from Osceola.

The driver of the S-U-V died in the crash along with a 19-year-old woman from Climax Springs, a 21-year-old woman from Camdenton, an 18-year-old girl from Springfield. Three of the four were not wearing a seat belt at the time.

Three others including the driver from Camdenton, a 38-year-old woman from Camdenton and a 39-year-old woman from Osceola were seriously hurt while three other teenagers from Osceola suffered minor-to-moderate injuries.

NOTE: The Highway Patrol does not identify persons in traffic accidents anymore.