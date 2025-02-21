Large House Under Renovation Destroyed by Fire in Osage Beach

The State Fire Marshal’s Office has been called in to investigate the cause of a late night fire that destroyed a large house under renovation in Osage Beach.

Deputy Chief Steve Lucas says the initial call to the end of Sunset Drive was received around midnight this morning from someone across the cove who saw the flames.

Lucas also says weather conditions added to the difficulties of fighting the blaze.

Personnel were on the scene for about four hours and then were called back out a few hours later after it rekindled. Fortunately, there were no injuries reported.