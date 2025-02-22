Osage Cheerleaders Show Appreciation to Veterans

School of the Osage High School cheerleaders step up to do their parts to show appreciation to our veterans in need.

The cheerleaders, recently, went into fundraising mode for their “Salute to Service” which included t-shirts being printed up with the proceeds going toward two very worthwhile causes…the ”Suits for Soldiers” and the “Heroes Outreach” programs.

The “Salute to Service” culminated during Friday night’s halftime activities.

$500 donations were presented to both of the programs and veterans attending the game were also recognized with a heartfelt ovation from, both, the fans rooting for Osage and Blair Oaks.