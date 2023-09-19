Climax Springs Woman Arrested On Felony Warrant For Drug Related Charges

A Climax Springs woman wanted for the past two years on a felony probation warrant for failure to appear in Polk County is taken into custody by the highway patrol over the weekend in Camden County.

57-year-old Joanne Shaw had pled guilty in April-2021 to a felony drug charge and received a 7-year suspended execution of sentence.

A probation violation was then filed in July-2021 before Shaw failed to appear in August-2021.

Shaw is being held on no bond in the Camden County jail.