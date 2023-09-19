Football Results From Over The Weekend – Chiefs, Mizzou, Lakers & Indians All Come Home As Winners

It was a bit of a slog at times in Jacksonville, but the Chiefs beat the Jaguars for their first win of the season 17 -9.

The final Chiefs don’t score their first points until the final minute of the first half.

Travis Kelsey in action does score his first touchdown of the season.

Patrick Mahomes 305 yards, two scores and one interception.

Big one on Saturday, Mizzou knocks off number 15 Kansas State at the Horn,

Harrison Mevis and all -time SEC long field goal of 61 yards to give Mizzou the 30 -27 win.

Bradie Cook playing with a sprained knee in the second half, delivered some big blows, two touchdown passes, two Luther burden as the Tigers are 3 -0 for the first time since 2018.

Now will play Memphis at the Dome in St. Louis on Saturday evening.

High school football from Friday, you heard it, 93-5 Rocks the Lake, saw it on KRMS TV, Camdenton rolls over Parkview 56 – 7.

Osage picks up their first win of the season, 37 – 12 as the Indians beat Eldon

Versailles…there’s a lot of good points, but they can’t win….they fall to El Dorado Springs 33 – 30.

Full area HS results are below:

Wins:

Camdenton over Parkview: 56 to 7

School of the Osage over Eldon: 37 to 12

Warsaw over Sherwood: 26 to 14

Lebanon over Bolivar: 56 to 13

Cole Camp over Lone Jack: 48 to 19

Losses:

Versailles falls to El Dorado Springs: 33 to 30

Waynesville falls to Kickapoo: 21 to 8

Lincoln falls to Windsor: 40 to 20