Closings And Cancellations 12/21 – 12/22

Here’s the latest closings and cancellations for the Lake Area as of 12/22 at 4AM.

The Following Schools are closed Thursday:

Camdenton R-3

Cole County R-5 Eugene

Columbia College – Lake Campus

Central College of Cosmetology in Camdenton

Dogwood Hills State School Eldon

Eldon R-1 (Will Be A Distance Learning Day)

Miller R-3 Tuscumbia – All Offices Closed (Students Currently On Winter Break)

The Following Businesses Are Closed Thursday:

Capital Region Physicians Clinic – Versailles, St. Elizabeth & Eldon Locations

Camden County Library District – All branches except Camdenton, which is open for a warming center

Heartland Regional Library – Iberia, Vienna & Eldon

The 5 Diner

The Groom Room

The Lamb House

Vienna Senior Center

Whittles Pub & Grill – Closed Until Monday

The Following Government Offices Are Closed Thursday:

Camden County Administration Offices (Thursday and Friday)

Camden County Prosecutor’s Office

City of St. Robert (Thursday and Friday)

Fort Leonard Wood – Mission essential personnel only, all other normal activities and programs are canceled

Morgan County Courthouse

The Following Churches And Other Activities Are Closed Thursday:

Christmas On The Lake – Thursday/Friday Cruises Cancelled – Guests can request a refund or transfer tickets to next week’s cruise

Kids Harbor Holiday Open House – Postponed

Lincoln R-2 Boys championship game against Northwest postponed to December 29th.

Warming Centers Open Across The Area:

Here’s the latest list from the MO Department of Health: CLICK HERE

If you have a closing or cancellation to announce, please e-mail it to newsroom@krmsradio.com and we will add it to the list.

Closings and Cancellations on News/Talk KRMS & KRMS TV 32 are presented by R Veterinary at the Lake.

Closings and Cancellations on 935 ROCKS, 98.7 The COVE and Classic Country 104.9 are presented by Hi-Tech Autobody and Towing.