Closings And Cancellations 12/21 – 12/22

Thu. Dec 22nd, 2022
The Following Schools are closed Thursday:
Camdenton R-3
Cole County R-5 Eugene
Columbia College – Lake Campus
Central College of Cosmetology in Camdenton
Dogwood Hills State School Eldon
Eldon R-1 (Will Be A Distance Learning Day)
Miller R-3 Tuscumbia – All Offices Closed (Students Currently On Winter Break)
The Following Businesses Are Closed Thursday:
Capital Region Physicians Clinic – Versailles, St. Elizabeth & Eldon Locations
Camden County Library District – All branches except Camdenton, which is open for a warming center
Heartland Regional Library – Iberia, Vienna & Eldon
The 5 Diner
The Groom Room
The Lamb House
Vienna Senior Center
Whittles Pub & Grill – Closed Until Monday
The Following Government Offices Are Closed Thursday:
Camden County Administration Offices (Thursday and Friday)
Camden County Prosecutor’s Office
City of St. Robert (Thursday and Friday)
Fort Leonard Wood – Mission essential personnel only, all other normal activities and programs are canceled
Morgan County Courthouse
The Following Churches And Other Activities Are Closed Thursday:
Christmas On The Lake – Thursday/Friday Cruises Cancelled – Guests can request a refund or transfer tickets to next week’s cruise
Kids Harbor Holiday Open House – Postponed
Lincoln R-2 Boys championship game against Northwest postponed to December 29th.
Warming Centers Open Across The Area:
Here’s the latest list from the MO Department of Health: CLICK HERE
If you have a closing or cancellation to announce, please e-mail it to newsroom@krmsradio.com and we will add it to the list.
