Closings And Cancellations For Friday March 11th 2022

ByReporter John Rogger

Mar 11, 2022

The following schools are closed:

 

California R-1

Clarksburg C-2

Climax Springs R-4

Cole Camp R-1

Crocker R-2

Dallas R-1

Dixon R-1

Eldon R-1

Holy Family School Freeburg

Hickory R-1

Laclede R-1

Laquey R-2

Macks Creek R-5

Maries R-1 & R-2

Miller R-3

Morgan R-1 & R-2

Richland R-4

School of the Osage

St. Elizabeth R-4

Swedeborg R-3

The King’s Academy Lake Ozark

Visitation Interparish Vienna

Warsaw R-9

Waynesville R-6

 

The following schools are off today and were not having classes:

 

Camdenton R-3

Lincoln R-2

Stoutland R-2

 

The following schools are virtual:

 

Great Circle Academy – Lebanon

Laclede County (Joel E. Barber)

Lebanon Schools

Ozarks Technical College – All Campuses

State Fair Community College – All Campuses

 

The following businesses are closed:

 

Camdenton Senior Center

Eldon Senior Center

Heartland Reg Library – All Branches

Osage Beach Senior Center

 

If there is a mistake, an addition or you have a closing or cancellation for us to announce, please e-mail it to newsroom@krmsradio.com

 

