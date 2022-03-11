The following schools are closed:

California R-1

Clarksburg C-2

Climax Springs R-4

Cole Camp R-1

Crocker R-2

Dallas R-1

Dixon R-1

Eldon R-1

Holy Family School Freeburg

Hickory R-1

Laclede R-1

Laquey R-2

Macks Creek R-5

Maries R-1 & R-2

Miller R-3

Morgan R-1 & R-2

Richland R-4

School of the Osage

St. Elizabeth R-4

Swedeborg R-3

The King’s Academy Lake Ozark

Visitation Interparish Vienna

Warsaw R-9

Waynesville R-6

The following schools are off today and were not having classes:

Camdenton R-3

Lincoln R-2

Stoutland R-2

The following schools are virtual:

Great Circle Academy – Lebanon

Laclede County (Joel E. Barber)

Lebanon Schools

Ozarks Technical College – All Campuses

State Fair Community College – All Campuses

The following businesses are closed:

Camdenton Senior Center

Eldon Senior Center

Heartland Reg Library – All Branches

Osage Beach Senior Center

