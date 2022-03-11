The following schools are closed:
California R-1
Clarksburg C-2
Climax Springs R-4
Cole Camp R-1
Crocker R-2
Dallas R-1
Dixon R-1
Eldon R-1
Holy Family School Freeburg
Hickory R-1
Laclede R-1
Laquey R-2
Macks Creek R-5
Maries R-1 & R-2
Miller R-3
Morgan R-1 & R-2
Richland R-4
School of the Osage
St. Elizabeth R-4
Swedeborg R-3
The King’s Academy Lake Ozark
Visitation Interparish Vienna
Warsaw R-9
Waynesville R-6
The following schools are off today and were not having classes:
Camdenton R-3
Lincoln R-2
Stoutland R-2
The following schools are virtual:
Great Circle Academy – Lebanon
Laclede County (Joel E. Barber)
Lebanon Schools
Ozarks Technical College – All Campuses
State Fair Community College – All Campuses
The following businesses are closed:
Camdenton Senior Center
Eldon Senior Center
Heartland Reg Library – All Branches
Osage Beach Senior Center
