Closings And Cancellations For JAN 17th Are On KRMSRADIO.COM

Here’s a look at the closings and cancellations across the Lake Area for January 16th, from the KRMS Radio & TV Studios…..

(As of 5AM 01/17)

Schools Closed:

Morgan R-1

Laclede County – Joel E. Barber

Laquey R-3

Schools That Are Virtual:

Climax Springs R-4

Warsaw R-9

Schools Running Snow Routes:

California R-1

Clarksburg C-2

Eldon R-1

Morgan R-2

Waynesville R-6

Government & Non-Profit Closures/Cancellations:

None at this time

Business Closures/Event Cancellations:

None at this time

If you have a closing or cancellation you’d like for us to publish or announce, please email it to newsroom@krmsradio.com.

Closings and Cancellations on News/Talk KRMS & KRMS TV 32 are presented by:

Top Deck, your deck expert in the Ozarks.

Call 573-873-2863 or visit https://laketopdeck.com/

Closings and Cancellations on 93.5 ROCKS, 98.7 The Cove & Classic Country 104.9 are presented by:

Hi-Tech Autobody and Towing….The Guys in the Big Yellow Trucks

Call 573-348-9070 or visit https://hitechbody.com/