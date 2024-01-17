Closings And Cancellations For JAN 17th Are On KRMSRADIO.COM

Wed. Jan 17th, 2024
Here’s a look at the closings and cancellations across the Lake Area for January 16th, from the KRMS Radio & TV Studios…..
(As of 5AM 01/17)
Schools Closed:
Morgan R-1
Laclede County – Joel E. Barber
Laquey R-3
Schools That Are Virtual:
Climax Springs R-4
Warsaw R-9
Schools Running Snow Routes:
California R-1
Clarksburg C-2
Eldon R-1
Morgan R-2
Waynesville R-6
Government & Non-Profit Closures/Cancellations:
None at this time
Business Closures/Event Cancellations:
None at this time
If you have a closing or cancellation you’d like for us to publish or announce, please email it to newsroom@krmsradio.com.
Closings and Cancellations on News/Talk KRMS & KRMS TV 32 are presented by:
Top Deck, your deck expert in the Ozarks.
Call 573-873-2863 or visit https://laketopdeck.com/
Closings and Cancellations on 93.5 ROCKS, 98.7 The Cove & Classic Country 104.9 are presented by:
Hi-Tech Autobody and Towing….The Guys in the Big Yellow Trucks
Call 573-348-9070 or visit https://hitechbody.com/