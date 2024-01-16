Early-Morning Blaze Destroys Camdenton-Area Residence

Severe fire, smoke and water damage is being reported after an early-morning house fire about a mile north of Camdenton in Camden County.

Mid-County Fire Chief Scott Frandsen says crews responded shortly before 2:00 Tuesday morning to the location on Leap Lane and, upon arrival, found the home 100% involved. The blaze was brought under control in about 45 minutes despite there being no hydrants in the area and water having to be shuttled in.

Frandsen also says the occupant is being assisted by the Red Cross.

Assisting at the scene were personnel from the Osage Beach Fire and Camden County Mercy Ambulance districts.

The cause of the fire is undetermined with the preliminary report indicating it appears to have been accidental. Firefighters were on the scene for about three hours.