Closings And Cancellations For Sunday 01/05 On KRMSRADIO.COM

Sun. Jan 5th, 2025
Here’s a look at the closings and cancellations across the lake region for Sunday January 5th, presented by LOZ Rentals and Hi-Tech Autobody and Towing.
Closures For Sunday:
Calvary Baptist Church
Calvary Church Lake of the Ozarks – online only
Camdenton United Methodist
Christ the King Lake Ozark
Clarksburg Baptist Church
Eugene Christian Church
First Baptist Church of Camdenton
First Baptist Church of Sunrise Beach
Grace Lutheran Church of Laurie
High Pointe Baptist Church
Hope Lutheran Osage – Online only
Lake Ozark Christian Church
New Life Church Camdenton
North Shore Baptist Church
Old Time Gospel church of Eldon
Riverview Baptist Church
River Church of Warsaw – Online Only
Russellville Baptist Church
Russellville United Methodist Church
Sacred Heart Catholic Churh of Eldon
Second Baptist Church of Versailles
St. Andrew’s catholic church of Tipton
The Church at Osage Hills – online only
Tipton community Baptist church
Trinity Baptist Church of Versailles
Trinity Lutheran Church of Russellville
Unity at the Lake
Versailles First Assembly – online only
Vienna Churh of Christ
Walk on Water Church Osage Beach
Warsaw Missouri Christian Church
If you have a closing or cancellation to report, send it to newsroom@krmsradio.com
