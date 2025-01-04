First-Degree Murder Charge Filed after Incident in Benton County

A report of a stabbing and shots fired at a motel in Warsaw leads to first-degree murder and armed criminal action charges being filed against an Illinois man.

Benton County Sheriff Eric Knox says deputies, Warsaw City Police and the highway patrol responded on Friday to the Lake Hills Motel on Highway-83.

A preliminary investigation determined that a verbal conflict escalated between 55-year-olds Shawn Murphy, of Illinois, and Kevin Noland, of Warsaw. Noland was pronounced dead at the scene from a stab wound believed to have been inflicted by Murphy.

An other subject, 61-year-old Roger Hurr also from Warsaw, intervened reportedly shooting Murphy in the leg. Murphy was taken from the scene and treated before being booked into the Benton County Jail where he is being held without bond.

Hurr was questioned about the incident and released pending the investigation. The sheriff’s office is also asking the public for any information about the incident.