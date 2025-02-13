fbpx

Thu. Feb 13th, 2025

 

Closings And Cancellations For Thursday 02/13 On KRMSRADIO.COM

Here’s a look at the closings and cancellations across the lake region for Thursday 02/13, presented by LOZ Rentals and Hi-Tech Autobody and Towing.

 

School Closings:

Camdenton R-3

Climax Springs R-4

Dallas R-1

Dixon R-1

Hickory R-1

Lake Christian Academy

Laquey R-3

Lincoln R-2

Miller R-3 Tuscumbia

Richland R-4

School of the Osage R-2

Swedeborg R-3

The King’s Academy Lake Ozark

Warsaw R-9

 

Schools Holding Distance Learning:

Cole Camp R-1

High Point R-3

Macks Creek R-5

Morgan R-1 & R-2

Stoutland R-2

 

Schools on Snow Routes:

California R-1

Clarksburg C-2

Eldon R-1

Joel E. Barber C-5

Maries R-1

Waynesville R-6

 

Other Closings and Cancellations:

Hope House Lake Ozark – Closed

 

If you have a closing or cancellation to report, send it to newsroom@krmsradio.com

 

Reporter John Rogger