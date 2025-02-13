Family Of Donnie Erwin Look Back At The Past 10 Years In Wake Of Missing Persons Day

In the wake of National Missing Persons Day which was observed this past Monday, almost two dozen lake area families continue trying to find answers in their respective cases.

The family of Donnie Erwin, whose remains were recovered early last year after having been missing for 10 years, looks back and says such a personal nightmare puts a new perspective on life that many don’t think about or can even understand.

“The family itself has drawn a lot closer as far as realizing that these things can happen to anybody at any given time. It doesn’t matter who you are, where you live, or if it’s meant, it’s meant.”

Yvonne Erwin, the sister of Donnie Erwin, spoke on the KRMS Ozarks Today and also says, just because there was some closure for her family, it doesn’t mean that the nightmare is over.

“Through the 10 years, I heard this a lot. Well, we wanna bring this family closure. We wanna bring this family closure. You get closure when you find the remains, but you still live with the. Why did it happened?”

As of this past week, there were still 23 active missing persons cases in the lake area.