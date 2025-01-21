Closings And Cancellations For Tuesday January 21st, 2025 On KRMSRADIO.COM

Here’s a look at the closings and cancellations across the lake region for Tuesday January 21st, presented by LOZ Rentals and Hi-Tech Autobody and Towing.

There are no schools closed today due to weather.

Schools still on Snow Routes:

California R-1

Clarksburg C-2

Warsaw R-9 – Route X Only

Other Closings and Cancellations:

Tipton Nutrition Center

If you have a closing or cancellation to report, send it to newsroom@krmsradio.com

