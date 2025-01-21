Fire Damages a House in Eldon

Eldon firefighters make quick work of a reported house fire.

After law enforcement arrived first on the scene and reported smoke and fire showing, fire personnel were dispatched around 11:00 Monday morning to the residence on North Oak and set up an offensive attack.

The fire was quickly brought under and contained to one room reportedly saving the rest of the house. There was one individual home at the time but no injuries or likely cause of the fire reported.

Assisting at the scene were the Miller County Ambulance District, the Miller County Sheriff’s Office and Eldon Police.