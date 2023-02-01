Closings And Cancellations For Tuesday January 31st

Here’s the latest closings and cancellations for the Lake Area as of 1/31 at 6AM.

The Following Schools are closed Tuesday:

Crocker R-2

Dallas R-1

Dixon R-1

Great Circle Academy in Lebanon

Laquey R-5

Laclede R-1 & Joel E Barber

Lebanon Schools

Maries R-1

Ozarks Technical College – Online Only

Richland R-4

Stoutland R-2

Swedeborg R-3

Visitation Inter-parish Vienna

The Following Schools are on Snow Routes:

Maries R-2

The Following Businesses Are Closed:

None at this time

The Following Government Offices Are Closed:

None at this time

The Following Churches And Other Activities Are Open/Closed:

None at this time

If you have a closing or cancellation to announce, please e-mail it to newsroom@krmsradio.com and we will add it to the list.

