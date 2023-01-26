Closings And Cancellations For Wednesday 01/25

Thu. Jan 26th, 2023
The Following Schools are closed:
California R-1
Camdenton R-3
Central College of Cosmetology
Climax Springs R-4
Cole County R-5 Eugene
Crocker R-2
Dallas R-1
Dixon R-1
Fort Leonard Wood Schools
Great Circle Academy in Lebanon
Hickory R-1
Iberia R-5
Laclede R-1 & Joel E Barber
Laquey R-5
Lebanon Schools
Ozarks Technical College
Maries R-1 & R-2
Macks Creek R-5
Miller R-3 Tuscumbia
Morgan R-1 & R-2
Richland R-4
St. Elizabeth R-4
State Fair Community College – Lake of the Ozarks
Stoutland R-2
Swedeborg R-3
Visitation Inter-parish Vienna
Warsaw R-9
The Following Schools Are Open:
Cole Camp R-1
Eldon R-1
Lincoln R-2
School of the Osage
The Following Businesses Are Closed:
Bridal Cave
Camden County Library – All Branches
Osage Beach Senior Center
Warren Senior Center in Richland
The Following Government Offices Are Closed:
The Pulaski County Courthouse
The Following Churches And Other Activities Are Open/Closed:
COMC Medical Centers will open today with Mobile Unit in Richland starting at 9AM
If you have a closing or cancellation to announce, please e-mail it to newsroom@krmsradio.com and we will add it to the list.
