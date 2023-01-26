Closings And Cancellations For Wednesday 01/25

Here’s the latest closings and cancellations for the Lake Area as of 1/25 at 8AM.

The Following Schools are closed:

California R-1

Camdenton R-3

Central College of Cosmetology

Climax Springs R-4

Cole County R-5 Eugene

Crocker R-2

Dallas R-1

Dixon R-1

Fort Leonard Wood Schools

Great Circle Academy in Lebanon

Hickory R-1

Iberia R-5

Laclede R-1 & Joel E Barber

Laquey R-5

Lebanon Schools

Ozarks Technical College

Maries R-1 & R-2

Macks Creek R-5

Miller R-3 Tuscumbia

Morgan R-1 & R-2

Richland R-4

St. Elizabeth R-4

State Fair Community College – Lake of the Ozarks

Stoutland R-2

Swedeborg R-3

Visitation Inter-parish Vienna

Warsaw R-9

The Following Schools Are Open:

Cole Camp R-1

Eldon R-1

Lincoln R-2

School of the Osage

The Following Businesses Are Closed:

Bridal Cave

Camden County Library – All Branches

Osage Beach Senior Center

Warren Senior Center in Richland

The Following Government Offices Are Closed:

The Pulaski County Courthouse

The Following Churches And Other Activities Are Open/Closed:

COMC Medical Centers will open today with Mobile Unit in Richland starting at 9AM

If you have a closing or cancellation to announce, please e-mail it to newsroom@krmsradio.com and we will add it to the list.

