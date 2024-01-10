MODOT Doing Their Part In Raising Awareness For Human Trafficking

The Missouri Department of Transportation is doing its part in raising awareness about the problems of human trafficking.

MoDOT Director Patrick McKenna says common places like gas stations, rest stops, hotels and truck stops make the state a transportation hub for the United States and a prime region for the practice of human trafficking.

McKenna also encourages Missourians to become familiar with warning signs of potential trafficking situations which include signs of physical abuse, branding tattoos, victims not being in possession of their money or identification, a lack of eye contact and unusual body language.

More information about trafficking can be found at “humantraffickinghotline.org” and, if you suspect possible trafficking, you can always text BeFree (2-3-3-7-3-3).

All this month if National Human Trafficking Prevention Month and tomorrow, January 11th, national awareness day.