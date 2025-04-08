College Basketball Championship Game Sees Tons Of Drama As Gators Beat Houston

We had drama until the final moment of college basketball’s national championship game from San Antonio last night as the pre-tournament favored in many people’s minds of the Florida Gators.

Takedown fellow #1 seed Houston 65 to 63.

Will Richard, the leading scorer for the Gators. He had 18 points and eight rebounds.

Walter Clayton Junior, who didn’t score until late in the second-half, finish with with 11, but he also had seven assists and five rebounds. He was named the Final Four’s most outstanding player, but Houston LED this thing by double digits in the second-half.

LJ Cryer, who had a fantastic tournament himself, let all scorers with 19, but the Gators come away with it late and Houston with a chance to win it, losing the ball in the final moments to secure it.

For the Gators, it is their third national title in the last 20 years, but the first since 2007.

Speaking of College Basketball…..Mizzou basketball, bringing in a transfer from UCLA.

Sebastian Mack held a couple of years of eligibility left average better than 9 1/2 points per game for the Bruins last year.