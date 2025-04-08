Final Steps Underway On Removal Of Toll Booths At The Community Bridge

There’s some definite light at the end of the tunnel for the current work being done on the Lake of the Ozarks Community Bridge.

That’s according to MoDOT Central District Area Engineer Danny Roeger who says striping is done and the rumble strips have been installed clearing the way for, at least, some two-way traffic.

“During non working hours it’s going to be open to two way two lane travel so it’ll be on the new pavement that they just completed. Striped, ready to go.”

Roeger also says the work zone will remain in place with flaggers directing traffic until the old pavement can be removed and improvements made to the guardrails.

There was no timetable given for that work to be completed.