College Football Championships Set For This Weekend – Missouri State Heading To First Ever Bowl Game

It’s championship weekend in college football.

The SEC will have Alabama and Georgia down in Atlanta, the Big 10 championship teachers #1 versus #2 in Ohio State and Indiana, and a couple of the favorites for the Heisman Trophy award.

And who’s your quarterback?

Fernando Mendoza and Buckeye QB Julian saying.

Also record-breaking crowd expected for the Big 12 championship with Texas Tech and BYU.

We also will get the bowl announcements along with the playoff bracket on Sunday.

Some bowls already announcing.

One of those being the first ever bowl game for Missouri State.

They will take on Arkansas State in the new bowl down in Frisco, TX.

It is the first season for the Missouri State Bears as AFBS team and they are going bowling for the Missouri Tigers.

They’ll find out their bowl destination as well on Sunday.

Mizzou basketball.

They get Kansas Sunday afternoon.

It’s the border war.

Last year the Tigers beat the then #1 Jayhawks in Como. 76 to 67