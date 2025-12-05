New Study Shows Kids With Cellphones Are At Risk For Health Problems

A new study finds kids who have smartphones by age 12 are at increased risk of health problems.

The researchers analyzed data for more than 10,000 children who took part in the long-term government funded study on brain development and child health.

Lead author Dr. Ron Barzela says 64% of those children had smartphones by the median age of 11, “They had more depression, more obesity, and less sleep or more insufficient sleep.”

Barzela says smartphones can help kids learn and strengthen their social connections, but parents need to think carefully before giving them one.