College Football Playoffs Set Following Washington’s Win Over Alabama

What a day in college football to ring in the new year, as we had two national semifinal games to set up the College Football Playoff championship.

Next Monday, it will be Michigan and Washington in what ultimately is a battle of two Big Ten teams at least next year.

Washington the champion of the soon to be defunct Pac 12….We’ll get to the Huskies in a moment.

First, Michigan needed to rally late against the four seeded Alabama Crimson Tide.

The Wolverines converted on fourth and two from their own 33, and they wind up marching down the field to score the game tying touchdown.

It would go to overtime, where the Wolverines win it 27 to 20.

After back to back years of disappointment in the national semifinal, they’re on to the title game, as is the Huskies, and they had to hold on for dear life in the final few seconds when it looked like a cakewalk.

In the last minute, the ball wound back up in Texas’s hands with a chance to win the game inside the Washington 20 yard line, but a pass breakup as time expired secured a 3731 win for the Huskies.

That means we’ve got two undefeated teams in the championship next Monday from down in Houston.