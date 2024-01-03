Small Snow System At The Lake Gets MODOT Ready For Upcoming Snow Storms

Coming off the first real advertised snowfall event of the winter, local officials are looking back at preparedness levels and any execution that was needed to keep the roadways clear.

Fortunately, according to MoDOT Central District Engineer Danny Roeger, the snowfall Thursday night into Friday morning ended up being “a perfect storm.”

“It was an easier, uh, storm to treat. Um, what snow we did get obviously didn’t accumulate on our roadways. The ground temperatures kept our pavements warm enough, but we got a few slick spots that we needed to go out and treat.”

Roeger goes on to say the event also gave newer MoDOT workers a chance to get a taste of what will be required during heavier snowfall amounts but, unfortunately, took a day away from other work that needed to be done.

All MoDOT projects in the lake area and statewide are available for review on MoDOT’s website.