Columbia Man To Face Prison Time For Fentanyl Possession

A Columbia man will spend the next 15 years in a federal prison after being sentenced Thursday in U.S. District Court on one count of possessing fentanyl with intent to distribute.

43-year-old Michael Hunt, Junior, was found guilty at trial on the charge in July-2024.

Hunt had been accused of transporting about 300 grams of fentanyl from Columbia to Springfield when he was stopped in June-2022 while driving southbound on Highway-5 in Laclede County.

U.S. District Judge Brian C. Wimes handed down the sentence against Hunt.