Missouri Ranks 13th For Best State To Retire In

If you’re looking for a state to retire in, Missouri is among the best in the nation to decide from.

That’s according to WalletHub.com which gave the Show-Me State a ranking of 13th based on 46 key metrics used for the study including affordability, quality of life and health care.

The worst states to retire in, according to WalletHub.com, are Mississippi, Louisiana and Kentucky while the best states to retire in are Colorado, Minnesota and Florida at the top of the list.

***Full Report:

With retirees facing the pressures of inflation while often being on a fixed budget, the personal-finance website WalletHub today released its report on 2024’s Best & Worst States to Retire, along with expert commentary, to identify where seniors can save the most money while enjoying the best quality of life.

To help retirees find a safe, enjoyable and wallet-friendly place to call home, WalletHub compared the 50 states across 46 key metrics. The report examines affordability, health-related factors and overall quality of life.

Best States to Retire Worst States to Retire 1. Florida

2. Minnesota

3. Colorado

4. Wyoming

5. South Dakota

6. Pennsylvania

7. New Hampshire

8. Delaware

9. North Dakota

10. Wisconsin 41. Hawaii

42. Arkansas

43. West Virginia

44. Rhode Island

45. New Jersey

46. New Mexico

47. Washington

48. Mississippi

49. Louisiana

50. Kentucky

Best vs. Worst

Alabama has the lowest adjusted cost-of-living index for retirees , – 2.2 times lower than in Hawaii, where it is highest.

, – 2.2 times lower than in Hawaii, where it is highest. Mississippi has the lowest median annual cost of elderly housekeeping , – 3.3 times lower than in Montana, where it is highest.

, – 3.3 times lower than in Montana, where it is highest. South Dakota has the highest share of the population aged 65 and older still working , – 1.8 times higher than in West Virginia, where it is lowest.

, – 1.8 times higher than in West Virginia, where it is lowest. Maine has the highest share of the population aged 65 and older, which is 1.9 times higher than in Utah, where it is lowest.

To view the full report and your state’s rank, please visit:

https://wallethub.com/edu/best-and-worst-states-to-retire/18592