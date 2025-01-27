Missouri Ranks 13th For Best State To Retire In

Tue. Jan 28th, 2025
If you’re looking for a state to retire in, Missouri is among the best in the nation to decide from.
That’s according to WalletHub.com which gave the Show-Me State a ranking of 13th based on 46 key metrics used for the study including affordability, quality of life and health care.
The worst states to retire in, according to WalletHub.com, are Mississippi, Louisiana and Kentucky while the best states to retire in are Colorado, Minnesota and Florida at the top of the list.
***Full Report:
With retirees facing the pressures of inflation while often being on a fixed budget, the personal-finance website WalletHub today released its report on 2024’s Best & Worst States to Retire, along with expert commentary, to identify where seniors can save the most money while enjoying the best quality of life.
To help retirees find a safe, enjoyable and wallet-friendly place to call home, WalletHub compared the 50 states across 46 key metrics. The report examines affordability, health-related factors and overall quality of life.
|Best States to Retire
|Worst States to Retire
|1. Florida
2. Minnesota
3. Colorado
4. Wyoming
5. South Dakota
6. Pennsylvania
7. New Hampshire
8. Delaware
9. North Dakota
10. Wisconsin
|41. Hawaii
42. Arkansas
43. West Virginia
44. Rhode Island
45. New Jersey
46. New Mexico
47. Washington
48. Mississippi
49. Louisiana
50. Kentucky
Best vs. Worst
To view the full report and your state’s rank, please visit:
https://wallethub.com/edu/best-and-worst-states-to-retire/18592