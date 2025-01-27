Missouri Man on FBI’s Top-10 Most Wanted Captured in Florida

A Missouri man on the FBI’s top-10 list of wanted fugitives is taken into custody after a three-year manhunt.

That’s according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office which says 60-year-old Donald Eugene Fields, the second, was taken into custody Saturday without incident on a traffic stop in Lady Lake, Florida.

Fields, who was thought to be in the lake area at one point during the manhunt, had been wanted on Federal and State charges including child sex trafficking, statutory rape, statutory sodomy, child molestation and witness tampering.

Fields is being held in the Lake County, Florida, Jail.