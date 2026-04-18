Columbia Man To Spend 30 Years In Prison For Child Pornography

A 29-year-old Columbia man will spend the next 30 years in federal prison without parole followed by 20 years of supervised release after being sentenced this week for attempted enticement of a minor and advertising child pornography.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Missouri also says it had been alleged that Ryan Edward Hine began texting with a 15-year-old female in July 2018 requesting that she produce and send him sexually explicit images and videos, and that he traveled across state lines on a monthly basis to engage in sexual acts with the child victim.

The case was investigated as part of Project Safe Childhood.