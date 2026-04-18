Sat. Apr 18th, 2026

 

Columbia Man To Spend 30 Years In Prison For Child Pornography

All News RSS Feed Crime Front Page News Saturday, April 18th, 2026

A 29-year-old Columbia man will spend the next 30 years in federal prison without parole followed by 20 years of supervised release after being sentenced this week for attempted enticement of a minor and advertising child pornography.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Missouri also says it had been alleged that Ryan Edward Hine began texting with a 15-year-old female in July 2018 requesting that she produce and send him sexually explicit images and videos, and that he traveled across state lines on a monthly basis to engage in sexual acts with the child victim.

The case was investigated as part of Project Safe Childhood.

All News RSS Feed Crime Front Page News Saturday, April 18th, 2026

Reporter Mike Anthony