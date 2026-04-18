Missouri’s Personal Income Has Increased By 4.1%

Missouri’s per capita personal income rose by 4.1 percent to $67,587 in 2025 compared to 2024.

That’s according to the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center citing preliminary estimates from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, or BEA.

The BEA also shows that the per capita personal income in Missouri, despite the 4.1 percent increase, trails the U.S. per capita personal income which came in for the same time period at $76,393 or a 4.3 percent increase.

Overall nationwide, personal income increased in 47 states and the District of Columbia in the fourth quarter of 2025.