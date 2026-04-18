Sat. Apr 18th, 2026

 

Missouri’s Personal Income Has Increased By 4.1%

All News RSS Feed Business Front Page News State News Saturday, April 18th, 2026

Missouri’s per capita personal income rose by 4.1 percent to $67,587 in 2025 compared to 2024.

That’s according to the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center citing preliminary estimates from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, or BEA.

The BEA also shows that the per capita personal income in Missouri, despite the 4.1 percent increase, trails the U.S. per capita personal income which came in for the same time period at $76,393 or a 4.3 percent increase.

Overall nationwide, personal income increased in 47 states and the District of Columbia in the fourth quarter of 2025.

All News RSS Feed Business Front Page News State News Saturday, April 18th, 2026

Reporter Mike Anthony