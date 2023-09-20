Commercial Structure Fire in Kaiser Area Put Out by OBFPD

What was initially reported as residential fire Monday night in the Kaiser area is quickly determined to have been instead a commercial structure fire.

Osage Beach Fire Chief Paul Berardi says updated information while enroute reported that the building was over five-thousand square feet in size with a wall actively burning.

Crews arrived on the scene within six minutes and were able to get water flowing and the fire contained to the area of origin and knocked down quickly.

Mutual aid companies also summoned were allowed to cancel before arriving on the scene. No injuries are reported and the cause of the blaze is under investigation.