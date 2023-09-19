Hibdon, Greil Rise to Top in Phoenix Bass Fishing Super League Tournament on Lake of the Ozarks

Major League Fishing’s Phoenix Bass Super Tournament comes to an end with a familiar name finishing in the number-1 spot among the top-10 boaters competing in the two-day event this past weekend at Lake of the Ozarks.

Lawson Hibdon, out of Versailles, weighed in 10 bass with a combined weight of 32-pounds and 12-ounces to edge out Sunrise Beach’s Michael Harlin who finished with 10 bass and a combined weight of 31-pounds and 15-ounces.

The top-10 Strike King co-anglers saw Jeremy Griel, from Imperial, rise to the top with a catch of eight bass weighing in at 21-pounds and 14-ounces.

The top-45 boaters and co-anglers based on point standings plus winners from individual qualifying events advance to the regional championship October 5-7 in Eufaula, Oklahoma.

Full release:

Boater Lawson Hibdon of Versailles, Missouri, caught 10 bass weighing 32 pounds, 12 ounces, to win the two-day MLF Phoenix Bass Fishing League Presented by T-H Marine on Lake of the Ozarks in Osage Beach, Missouri. The tournament, hosted by the Tri-County Loding Association, was the fifth and final regular-season event for the Bass Fishing League Ozark Division. Hibdon earned $7,695 for his victory.



The tournament was noted as a family affair for the Hibdon family – in addition to Lawson’s victory, father Dion finished the event in fourth place, while brother Payden ended the tournament in 10th.



“On Saturday, I caught 18 pounds in the first hour and a half,” Hibdon said. “Most of the day I shook them off because I knew that I’d be fishing on the second day. I shook off maybe 15 or so that I thought were good bites.



“I went back through that stuff on the second day and didn’t even get a bite; It was miserable,” Hibdon went on to say. “I was excited because the sun was supposed to come out and put the fish under the boat docks, like it’s supposed to do. But it wasn’t like that.”



Hibdon said he kept a 9/16-ounce Hibdon Hammer jig in his hand almost the entire tournament and admitted he threw a buzzbait “way too much.” He also relied on a 7-inch Bojangles Trickster worm on a shaky-head rig to catch bass.



“I didn’t get to practice at all, so when I got out there and saw how good it was, I was pretty excited,” Hibdon said. “I burned a full tank of gas the first day trying to figure out where I could catch them, and a full tank the second day trying to relocate them.”



Hibdon said he fished about three miles outside of the Grand Glaize area Sunday, then ran 45 miles into the Osage River.



“I had shaken a bunch off there the day before, and that’s where I really like to fish, and I got back there, and bites were non-existent,” Hibdon said. “I bailed and came back down the lake.



“I was just scrambling around trying to figure something out because I knew somebody was going to really catch them,” Hibdon said. “Somebody will always catch them here. This win was definitely a surprise. But it all turned out, and that’s all that matters.”



The top 10 boaters finished the tournament in:



1st: Lawson Hibdon, Versailles, Mo., 10 bass, 32-12, $7,695

2nd: Michael Harlin, Sunrise Beach, Mo., 10 bass, 31-15, $3,848

3rd: Brandon Ackerson, Afton, Okla., 10 bass, 30-10, $3,065 (includes $500 Phoenix MLF Contingency Bonus)

4th: Dion Hibdon, Versailles, Mo., 10 bass, 30-6, $1,796

5th: Jeremy Medina, Louisburg, Mo., 10 bass, 29-9, $1,539

6th: Nick Ault, Gravois Mills, Mo., 10 bass, 27-11, $1,411

7th: James Lewis, Osage Beach, Mo., 10 bass, 27-6, $1,283

8th: Ben Verhoef, Osage Beach, Mo., 10 bass, 26-15, $1,154

9th: Corey Cook, Lebanon, Mo., 10 bass, 26-14, $1,026

10th: Payden Hibdon, Versailles, Mo., 10 bass, 26-12, $898



Complete results can be found at MajorLeagueFishing.com.



Darrell Ivey, Jr., of Lebanon, Missouri, caught a bass weighing 6 pounds, 4 ounces that was the heaviest of the event in the Boater Division to earn the Berkley Big Bass Boater award of $1,200.



Jeremy Greil of Imperial, Missouri, won the Strike King Co-angler Division and $3,848 Sunday after catching a two-day total of eight bass weighing 21 pounds, 14 ounces.



The top 10 Strike King co-anglers were:



1st: Jeremy Greil, Imperial, Mo., eight bass, 21-14, $3,848

2nd: Trenton White, Tipton, Mo., eight bass, 18-8, $1,924

3rd: Austin Chandler, Ketchum, Okla., nine bass, 16-3, $1,281

4th: Kevin Mahlke, Wentzville, Mo., six bass, 16-3, $898

5th: Christopher Fierce, Dixon, Mo., six bass, 15-8, $770

6th: Chris McClellan, Desoto, Mo., 10 bass, 15-2, $905

7th: Craig Rose, Olathe, Kansas, six bass, 14-15, $641

8th: Koby Murrell, Lebanon, Mo., seven bass, 14-2, $577

9th: Justin Layton, Kirbyville, Mo., seven bass, 14-0, $513

10th: Gary St. Clair, Hamilton, Mo., seven bass, 13-13, $449