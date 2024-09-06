Fisherman In Osage County Beats State Carp Record From 1999

An Osage County man has been named as the new state record holder under alternative methods for grass carp.

The Missouri Department of Conservation says Frank Reynolds, of Linn, was recently bowfishing a private pond when he connected with a 74-pound-2-ounce whopper besting the previous record, in 1999, which was 71-pounds-4-ounces.

For Reynolds, it took two shots that day with the behemoth able to break free the first time after about a 15-minute fight.

Reynolds’ record-breaking catch is the fourth state fishing record to fall this year.

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) congratulates Frank Reynolds of Linn for swiping the latest state record for grass carp. Reynolds was bowfishing from a private pond Monday, Aug. 12 when he shot a whopper 74-pound, 2-ounce carp. The previous record for grass carp under alternative methods was a 71-pound, 4-ounce carp caught from Lake Showme in 1999.

“I’ve been trying to get this thing for years now,” Reynolds said. “We had four of these fish stocked in 2002 so I’ve been on the hunt for this one for a while, but it’s just been so skittish. It’s hard to get close enough without him getting away or going underwater.”

Reynolds’ first attempt at the fish began when he shot it the previous Sunday.

“I probably messed around for 10 or 15 minutes trying to get him to shore, but he had so much fight in him, and the arrow ended up pulling out and he took off across the pond.”

Luckily, Reynolds got a second chance the next day and was successful.

“I was able to shoot it and wound up getting him in,” he recalled. “I didn’t have a scale that went that big – mine only went up to 50-pounds and I knew right off the bat he was way over that.”

Reynolds had a friend who brought over a 300-pound scale. It was after weighing it they considered they may have a state record.

The grass carp is the fourth state record fish recorded for 2024.

“I had no idea it was going to be a state record,” Reynolds laughed. “So, I’m shocked! People are congratulating me, and it seems to be a hot topic these days.”

Reynolds plans to get a replica of the fish mounted.

Missouri state record fish are recognized in two categories: pole-and-line and alternative methods. Alternative methods include trotline, throwline, limb line, bank line, jug line, gig, bow, crossbow, underwater spearfishing, snagging, snaring, grabbing, or atlatl. For more information on state record fish, visit http://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZCp.