Community Foundation Opens Grant Round For Area Animal Rescue Shelters

The Community Foundation of the Lake (CFL) is excited to announce the opening of the Karen Jean Rudek Grant Round, dedicated to supporting the compassionate work of horse and dog shelters, sanctuaries, and rescue facilities across the Lake area.

This special grant opportunity honors Karen Jean Rudek’s legacy of kindness and animal advocacy through a field of interest fund established by the Karen Jean Rudek Trust.

Nonprofits serving Camden, Miller, and Morgan counties are invited to apply for grants ranging from $500 to $10,000. Funds must be used exclusively for the care and operation of horse and dog rescue programs — not for salaries, utilities, or rent.

The grant round is open now through October 30, 2025. To apply, visit “Find Grants – Community Foundation of the Ozarks” online at this link https://www.cfozarks.org/find-grants?affiliate=lake-of-the-ozarks

For questions or guidance, please contact Dawn Busick at (573) 286-6796.

Together, we’re making tails wag and hooves happy across the Lake area!