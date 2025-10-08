NTSB Releases Report In Kearney Missouri Plane Crash

The National Transportation Safety Board has released a preliminary report into the August 27th small engine airplane crash near Kearney Missouri that killed two people.

Reports indicate that the Cessna-340 took off from Washington, Missouri, apparently enroute to Mosby, Missouri. An eyewitness account reported that the craft appeared to be flying low and slow before it rolled to the left until crashing into a soybean field just over half-a-mile from the airport’s runway.

Emergency personnel arriving on the scene found the aircraft fully engulfed. At the time of the crash, the landing gear was down and the flaps retracted.

The pilot and passenger identified as Mark and Vickie Spelts, apparently from California State, died in the crash.

A final report from the NTSB could still take several more months before being released.