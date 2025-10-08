Skelton Says “Time To Move Forward” Following License Plate Reader Case

Now that his misdemeanor license plate reader case has come to an end, it’s business as usual for Camden County Presiding Commissioner Ike Skelton.

“For those that don’t know, I in my case, I have accepted a……pled guilty to a Class B misdemeanor of obstructing a government operation, which I have to tell you is if anybody knows me, the people that do know me would figure that’s a badge of honor and to some extent I believe it is.”

Skelton’s plea deal included two felony charges also originally filed in the case being dismissed along with a $500 fine.

With the courtroom appearances now in the past for that case, the presiding commissioner also says his focus to continue serving the county remains a priority.

“Whether that is as their presiding commissioner or their senator, we’ll find out before too long.”