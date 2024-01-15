COMO Electric Asks Residents To Reduce Power During “Peak Times”

COMO Electric Cooperative is asking residents in their territory to “power down” some of their non-essential items during the ongoing cold snap.

Officials issuing a “Peak Alert” for Monday between 6AM and 9AM, where they ask customers to unplug devices not in use, turn off unnecessary lights and limit the use of large appliances.

For more details see below:

PEAK ALERT: Due to the continued low temps, we are calling for a peak alert from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. on January 15. Members can help conserve energy by:

• Lowering their thermostats a few degrees.

• Limit the use of large appliances.

• Unplug devices that are not in use.

• Turn off unnecessary lights.