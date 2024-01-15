Missouri Is In The Moderate Range For Flu Cases As The Flu Rises Across The US

With the numbers of flu cases on the rise across the country, how are the numbers right here in Missouri…?

According to the weekly Influenza Surveillance Report, for the week ending January 6th, Missouri was experiencing a moderate level of flu activity, with 3352 cases reported, 2135 cases, influenza A 1205 cases, influenza B, and 12 untyped cases in the lake area.

For the week there were only four reported cases, one each in Camden, Miller, Morgan, and Benton counties.

Statewide for 2023, there were 22 influenza associated deaths reported across Missouri.