Area Businesses & Some Schools Offering Rooms/Space For People Who Need The Warmth

Mon. Jan 15th, 2024
In addition to the area warming centers across the Lake Region offered through the state & local Governments, a number of businesses/non-profits/schools are also opening their doors to help those in need of a place to stay or be warm during this massive cold snap.
Here’s the Latest List:
If you have a place that is opening up for help, please let us know by emailing newsroom@krmsradio.com or comment on our Facebook post and we will add you to this ongoing list.
Camden County:
Osage Beach Library
1064 Gutridge Lane
Osage Beach, MO 65065
The HUB
1371 C Bagnall Dam Blvd
Lake Ozark, MO 65049
Sunrise Beach Library
14156 North State Highway 5
Sunrise Beach, MO 65079
Camdenton Senior Center
594 South State Highway 5
Camdenton, 65020
Macks Creek Library
90 State Road N
Macks Creek, MO 65786
Macks Creek Senior Center
558 Carnahan Road
Macks Creek, 65786
Climax Springs Library
14157 North State Highway 7
Climax Springs, MO 65324
Ivy Bend Youth Center
4039 Saw Mill Road
Stover, MO 65078
Stoutland Senior Center
306 South Highway T
Stoutland, MO 65567
Stoutland Library
132 Starling Avenue
Stoutland, MO 65567
Richland Library
111 West Camden Avenue
Richland, MO 65556
Miller County:
Miller County Library – Iberia
304 North Saint Louis Street
Iberia, MO 65486
Eldon Senior Center
926 East North Street
Eldon, MO 65026
Miller County Library – Eldon
308 East First Street
Eldon, MO 65026
Morgan County:
Westside Senior Center
1501 Highway O
Laurie, MO 65038
Versailles Senior Center
308 Fairgrounds Road
Versailles, MO 65084
Morgan County Library
600 North Hunter
Versailles, MO 65084
Otterville City Hall (Tipton Area)
204 North Cherry Street
Otterville, MO 65348
Benton County:
Warsaw Library
102 East Jackson
Warsaw, MO 65355
Warsaw Senior Center
17571 N. Dam Access Road
Warsaw, MO 65355
Cole Camp Library
701 West Main Street
Cole Camp, MO 65325
Cole Camp Senior Center
206 Junge Street
Cole Camp, MO 65325
Windsor Senior Center (Ionia Area)
201 South Main
Windsor, MO 65360