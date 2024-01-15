Area Businesses & Some Schools Offering Rooms/Space For People Who Need The Warmth

In addition to the area warming centers across the Lake Region offered through the state & local Governments, a number of businesses/non-profits/schools are also opening their doors to help those in need of a place to stay or be warm during this massive cold snap.

Here’s the Latest List:

The Osage Village Inn: Located at 4616 Osage Beach Parkway in Osage Beach, the Inn is offering free rooms to those who are in need of a shelter (Power is out, heat is broken, etc). You can contact them at 573-348-5207

Located at 4616 Osage Beach Parkway in Osage Beach, the Inn is offering free rooms to those who are in need of a shelter (Power is out, heat is broken, etc). You can contact them at 573-348-5207 Hickory R-1 Schools: Superintendent Jason Pursley says if you need a place to warm up or sleep the next couple of nights, the school will be open to anyone who needs a place, as they have showers and food. You can send an email to jpursley@skylineschools.net for more information or comment on the schools Facebook post.

If you have a place that is opening up for help, please let us know by emailing newsroom@krmsradio.com or comment on our Facebook post and we will add you to this ongoing list.

As far as are warming centers, here’s a reminder for that list. These centers only are open during normal business hours.