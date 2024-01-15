fbpx

Area Businesses & Some Schools Offering Rooms/Space For People Who Need The Warmth

In addition to the area warming centers across the Lake Region offered through the state & local Governments, a number of businesses/non-profits/schools are also opening their doors to help those in need of a place to stay or be warm during this massive cold snap.

 

Here’s the Latest List:

  • The Osage Village Inn: Located at 4616 Osage Beach Parkway in Osage Beach, the Inn is offering free rooms to those who are in need of a shelter (Power is out, heat is broken, etc). You can contact them at 573-348-5207
  • Hickory R-1 Schools: Superintendent Jason Pursley says if you need a place to warm up or sleep the next couple of nights, the school will be open to anyone who needs a place, as they have showers and food. You can send an email to jpursley@skylineschools.net for more information or comment on the schools Facebook post.

 

If you have a place that is opening up for help, please let us know by emailing newsroom@krmsradio.com or comment on our Facebook post and we will add you to this ongoing list.

 

As far as are warming centers, here’s a reminder for that list. These centers only are open during normal business hours.

Camden County:

Osage Beach Library
1064 Gutridge Lane
Osage Beach,  MO  65065

The HUB
1371 C Bagnall Dam Blvd
Lake Ozark,  MO  65049

Sunrise Beach Library
14156 North State Highway 5
Sunrise Beach,  MO  65079

Camdenton Senior Center
594 South State Highway 5
Camdenton,    65020

Macks Creek Library
90 State Road N
Macks Creek,  MO  65786

Macks Creek Senior Center
558 Carnahan Road
Macks Creek,    65786

Climax Springs Library
14157 North State Highway 7
Climax Springs,  MO  65324

Ivy Bend Youth Center
4039 Saw Mill Road
Stover,  MO  65078

Stoutland Senior Center
306 South Highway T
Stoutland, MO 65567

Stoutland Library
132 Starling Avenue
Stoutland,  MO  65567

Richland Library
111 West Camden Avenue
Richland,  MO  65556

 

Miller County:

Miller County Library – Iberia
304 North Saint Louis Street
Iberia,  MO  65486

Eldon Senior Center
926 East North Street
Eldon,  MO  65026

Miller County Library – Eldon
308 East First Street
Eldon,  MO  65026

Morgan County:

Westside Senior Center
1501 Highway O
Laurie,  MO  65038

Versailles Senior Center
308 Fairgrounds Road
Versailles,  MO  65084

Morgan County Library
600 North Hunter
Versailles,  MO  65084

Otterville City Hall (Tipton Area)
204 North Cherry Street
Otterville,  MO  65348

Benton County:

Warsaw Library
102 East Jackson
Warsaw,  MO  65355

Warsaw Senior Center
17571 N. Dam Access Road
Warsaw,  MO  65355

Cole Camp Library
701 West Main Street
Cole Camp,  MO  65325

Cole Camp Senior Center
206 Junge Street
Cole Camp,  MO  65325

Windsor Senior Center (Ionia Area)
201 South Main
Windsor,  MO  65360

Reporter John Rogger