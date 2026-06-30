Inaugural Freedom Fest in Osage Beach Postponed Until July 11

The show won’t go on as planned this Saturday in Osage Beach.

City officials announced late Tuesday afternoon that the first-ever Freedom Fest to celebrate the Fourth of July has been pushed back a week and will now happen on Saturday, July 11th.

The postponement is a result of the contracted pyrotechnic company failing to fulfill its obligation to provide the fireworks display which had been set to bring down the curtain on Freedom Fest this Saturday at the city park.

The rescheduled event will still begin at 3:00 and include all of the advertised activities and the food trucks with the fireworks display expected to begin around 9:00.