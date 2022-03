Construction for the new Aldi’s grocery store in Lake Ozark is underway.

The store is being built inside the Eagle’s Landing shopping center.

Officials with Shoreline Surveying & Engineering and Ramboldt Excavating started the first phase of the project this month, with compaction testing on the ground.

The city of Lake Ozark granted permits and approvals for the project earlier this year.

An official opening day for the store has not yet been announced.