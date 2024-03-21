Convicted Camden County Murderer Dies In Jefferson City Jail

A man who was convicted of a murder in Camden County decades ago has died.

According to a release, the Missouri Department of Corrections say 61-year-old William Dyer was pronounced dead at the Jefferson City Correctional Center on Saturday afternoon.

Dyer had been serving a life sentence for two counts of first-degree murder, stemming from both Camden and Johnson Counties.

Officials say they will be conducting an autopsy to determine Dyer’s cause of death, which remains unknown at this time.

Dyer had been in prison since 1978.