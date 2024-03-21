Search Underway For 2 Missing Kayakers After One Body Is Found On Stockton Lake

A search is underway after a body is found at Stockton Lake, just southwest of the Lake of the Ozarks.

According to the Highway Patrol, it happened on Tuesday.

They say a family member reported finding the body of 1 of the 3-missing people near Crabtree Cove, just north of the State Park Marina.

2 other kayakers are missing at this time.

Equipment from the Patrol and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers are being used to scan the lake.

No identities have been released at this time, and an investigation is now underway.